In pictures: Beacons of Light post placed on Fife coast ahead of Remembrance Sunday

A flaming beacon on the Fife coast will be ignited on Remembrance Sunday to symbolise the end of WW1 and a return to the light of peace.

The wooden post is one of over 1,000 placed around the UK as part of nationwide remembrance project to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and will be ignited at 7pm on November 11.

Picture: JLW Solutions

The beacon was erected by Dunfermline-based JLW solutions at the old Limekilns pier on the banks of the Firth of Forth with Babcock Rosyth apprentices making the steel basket and Scottish Wood providing the timber.

The Beacon of Light project is part of a national programme of events that will run through the day including 1000 pipers who play across the UK at 6am to mark the end of WWI.

Full details can be found here.



