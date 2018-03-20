In pictures: 10 reasons to visit Scotland in spring

Have your say

Scotland bursts into life when the winter snow is slowly, but surely, shaken off. Wildlife, festivals and a celebration of whisky are just some of the reasons to explore the country in spring

Last of the snow

Though the country can expect snow in March, the white powder typically begins to retreat up Scotland’s rugged peaks during the early spring months.

Scotland’s mountains are often at their most photogenic when capped with snow.

Better conditions for hillwalking

Scotland is spoilt for choice when it comes to mountain walks - from towering Munros, to pint-sized peaks (such as Arthur’s Seat).

During spring as the snow makes its annual escape, the mountains become more accessible to hillwalkers.

Better still, popular peaks such as Ben Nevis and Ben Lomond remain relatively quiet.

No midges

A visit to Scotland can be marred by the presence of the blood-sucking beasties.

Thankfully, during spring temperatures remain too cold for the winged devils to attack tourists.

Scotland in bloom

During spring Scotland’s countryside undergoes a colourful transformation.

Bluebells, Machairs and Scottish Primrose all begin to rear their beautiful heads, adding pockets of colour to the already beautiful countryside.

Spot bottlenose dolphins

During spring spritely bottlenose dolphins become easier to spot off the coast of Scotland.

The Moray Firth, in the country’s north, is the best location to catch a glimpse of the playful creatures.

Less crowded

Scotland’s tourist hotspots can feel claustrophobic during the peak season.

However, crowds at the likes of Glencoe, the Isle of Skye and Eilean Donan Castle are far more palatable during the spring months.

Typically dry

Throughout the year Scotland’s weather is - to put it kindly - erratic.

During spring, weather is typically drier and more predictable - that doesn’t, however, mean you can hang on every word of a weatherperson’s forecast. A jacket and umbrella are essentials for 365 days of the year in Scotland.

Whisky Month

The month of May is dedicated to the country’s national drink, whisky.

Distilleries around the country are running a number of events to celebrate the month, meaning there is no better time to enjoy the “water of life”.

Melrose Rugby Sevens

The fast and furious sport of rugby sevens celebrates its oldest event in the Borders town of Melrose on April 14.

A trip to the sporting event offers a day to remember and is a must for fans of the oval shaped ball.

Beltane Fire Festival

On the final day of spring, members of the Beltane Fire Festival gather on Calton Hill to celebrate the long-awaited return of summer.

Featuring fire spinning, drum beating and incarnations of the May Queen and the Green Man, the Beltane Fire Festival is a spectacle to behold.