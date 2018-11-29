Ian Rankin auctioning two bottles of Rebus anniversary whisky

Have your say

Crime writer Ian Rankin who penned the best-selling Inspector Rebus novels is auctioning two bottles of whisky created in tribute to the detective.

The thrillers, most of which are set in Edinburgh, are read around the world by legions of fans.

To celebrate the anniversary of Rankin’s most famous character, special bottles of Highland Park whisky were created.

And the flavour has been judged to be to the rogue detective’s tastes - “dark, complex and with a long finish”.

Rankin will sell a 20-year-old bottle and a 30-year-old bottle at auction, to raise cash for a charity which helps Edinburgh’s homeless population, Streetwork.

The first bottle from 2007 is one of only 150 and celebrates the 20th anniversary of Rebus, valued at between £2,000 and £3,000.

And the second, The Highland Park 30 year-old, valued at £4,000 to £6,000, is one of only 30 bottles and dates from 2017 - three decades since the release of debut novel Knots and Crosses.

Both bottles, in their original oak presentation cases, have been signed and ‘doodled’ by the author.

They will be sold at auctioneer’s Lyon and Turnbull’s sale of Whisky and Spirits on December 5.

Ian Rankin said: “I am hugely grateful to Highland Park for allowing Inspector Rebus to join their family and to Lyon and Turnbull for the opportunity of this unique auction.

“Streetwork is a charity I’ve got to know well these past few years.

“I’m impressed by their commitment and delighted to help raise some much-needed funds for them, especially in these winter months.”

He chose the cask for the Highland Park single malt on a visit to their distillery on Orkney.

Colin Fraser, consultant specialist at Lyon and Turnbull said: “Both these bottles are incredibly rare.

“The special Highland Park 30-year-old Rebus edition has so far only be seen at charity auctions so our forthcoming sale offers collectors, and Rebus fans, a great opportunity acquire a rare bottle all whilst supporting the team at Streetwork, Edinburgh.”

