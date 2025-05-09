I didn't choose the best time to visit this five-star luxury loch-side Scottish hotel

Contributed

There were changes afoot when I stayed the weekend

This is the perfect time to visit the five-star 208 bedroom Cameron House.

When I went, last month, not so much. First of all, the spa was shut for refurbishment. It’s due to open at the beginning of June, with a new swimming pool and other bells and whistles.

Even without a glow-up, I adore that attraction, especially the rooftop infinity hydropool. Sadly, no visit this time.

Also, Graeme Cheevers hadn’t yet opened Loma, though it has since filled the slot that the excellent Tamburrini and Wishart restaurant once occupied.

I’m a big fan of this chef’s Glasgow venue, Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, and the Japanese meets Scottish menu at Cameron House looks tip-top.

My main course would’ve been the North Sea turbot gilled over binchotan with Lore Valley asparagus, Ginjo sake and toasted rice. Oh well, another time.

At least, rather than crying my eyes out, I did ALL the other things.

Firstly, we checked into our Loch View Suite, with its roll-top bath in the plush boudoir, and a little stone balcony, where we could watch the shenanigans of the local oystercatchers and swish cars pulling up at reception. This room also has the biggest wet room, with showers pour deux, that I’ve ever seen.

Then, we made the most of the other facilities.

And that’s a lot, even if you’re not having a shot on their championship 18-hole golf course, The Carrick, or the smaller nine-hole Wee Demon.

For example, they’ve got their own cinema, which was screening just-released films like Black Bag on our visit, or do a speed boat ride on the loch, try jet skis, 4x4 adventures, pony-trekking, play pool in The Tavern bar, or try archery or falconry. On my last visit, I did kayaking, and it was brilliant.

However, in order to avoid terrifying The Scotsman’s insurance department, we opted for the sedate Champagne cruise on their yacht, Celtic Warrior, which you’ll find along their pier, parked near other boats with cheeky names like Jacqui Ohhh! and Still Nauti.

We sat on deck, with tartan blankets over our knees and glasses of fizz in hand, as we listened to our captain tell us about Loch Lomond’s islands, including Inchmurrin. This is the UK’s largest inland island, and is home to The Scottish Outdoor Club - Scotland’s oldest nudist club. Sadly, I couldn’t confirm their existence, as there were no binoculars to hand.

That oxygenated tour piqued our appetite and, even if Loma wasn’t open, there were plenty of other decent meals to be had at Cameron House’s eight restaurants.

These include La Vista - their one-year old Italian-influenced eatery, which is in a single storey building situated past their self-catering lodges, and down at the marina.

Its menu includes grilled swordfish, an extremely decadent ossobuco alla Milanese, as well as a selection of pizzas. For pudding, they’ve got all the crowd pleasers, such as tiramisu and my old-school favourite, rum baba.

On our second night, we ate at the slightly smarter Cameron Grill.

After a starter of pea espuma, angel hair, poached egg and thyme powder, I might’ve opted for the sophisticated-sounding duck breast, with beetroot, cherry ketchup, radicchio, and marmalade jus.

However, all I really craved was a fillet steak. Zero regrets, especially as this medium rare slab came with confit garlic and herb butter.

They also serve breakfast in this huge room.

In the morning, there are tureens full of crispy bacon and egg, haggis and sausage, plus wheels of Arran Cheese and Continental meats, but they’ve made a real effort to include healthy options, with tons of different smoothies on offer, fresh fruit, yoghurts, kefir and skyr, and an excellent nutty granola.

I was erring towards the virtuous end of the buffet, as I wanted to visit their gym afterwards. Nobody can do star jumps with a stomach full of sausies.

Last time I stayed at Cameron House - in one of their smart self-catering apartments - I was so fixated on the spa, which is in a separate building, that I didn’t even look at the in-house Leisure Club. Their technogym has an excellent selection of free weights and cardio machines, but I found myself in a vigorous kettle-bell class, with moves that were choreographed to Nineties house music.

As the spa was shut - oh sorry, have I mentioned that already? - we used their family-friendly pool, which has a Jacuzzi and a kids’ flume. I was desperate to have a shot, especially when I heard a member of staff saying that Ronaldo stayed at the hotel once, with the Portuguese national team, and had more than one go.

In the end I was too self-conscious, so that’s something that I can carry over to my next visit.

And I hope there will be one, because Loma and the new spa remain on my wish list.