It's one of Brexit's more pressing questions; will we still be able to play after Britain leaves the EU on 31 January?

Between 80 to 100 million people buy a ticket for the EuroMillions draw every week.

(Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Here's everything you need to know about one of Brexit's biggest questions:

Can I still play EuroMillions?

Those hoping to get rich quick need not worry - the British public will still be allowed to enter EuroMillions draws.

EuroMillions is down to geography, essentially, rather than political decisions.

Organisers of the game said the agreement in place is between the UK National Lottery and the operators of the eight other participating member states, which include the likes of France, Spain, and Luxembourg.

You don't even need to live in a participating EU country to buy tickets; Switzerland is not an EU member and has played EuroMillions since October 2004.

"If you are a UK citizen living in Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain or Switzerland, you can still buy tickets as usual, either online or from participating retailers in those countries," the EuroMillions website states.

"You don’t have to be a citizen of a EuroMillions country to play there, but you must claim your prize in the country in which you bought your ticket."

Will ticket prices change?

The price of entering the draw won't change, and actually, the size of the jackpots might increase for players in the UK.

According to EuroMillions, this is down to the "pound crashing against the Euro as a consequence of the uncertainty over the country’s financial future after Brexit".

Because the base currency of EuroMillions is the euro - the major currency of seven of the nine participating countries - whenever a jackpot is paid out to a UK winner it has to be converted to pounds using the exchange rate on the day.

As a result, EuroMillions jackpots are actually worth more to UK players the weaker the pound is against the euro.

If you do play, you won't have to pay more. While the value of the pound has fallen since the UK decided to leave the EU, EuroMillions tickets will remain the same price of £2.50.

Ticket prices can change at the discretion of Camelot – the operator of the UK National Lottery – with approval from the government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which licenses and oversees the lottery.

It is always possible that ticket prices could change in the future, but Camelot and the National Lottery have made no indication that they will in the near future or on the back of Brexit.