How to donate toiletries to our Fife-wide Christmas appeal

The Fife Free Press is backing a new campaign for Christmas launched by online magazine, Queendom Of Fife.

It aims to collect toiletries for people in poverty who cannot afford to buy them.

Over 20 businesses have signed up to create a Fife-wide network of donation points, and every item handed in will go to local charities for distribution.

EWHAT CAN I DONATE?

Any unused toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, disposable razors,

travel sized shampoo and body wash, sanitary pads, men’s grooming products, face wash and baby products – nappies, baby shampoo, body wash

Anything else is a welcome bonus!

WHERE CAN I DROP THEM OFf:

>> Kirkcaldy

Fife Free Press, Carlyle House,

Changes Hair & Beauty Salon, Meldrum Road

Balance Fife, 286, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Duchess Lounge, 3 Whytescauseway

The Secret Garden Rooms, Raith Gardens

SD Cosmetics, 1 Begg Road

Debroni Events – 421a High Street

Robertson’s Cafe, Tolbooth Street

Mind and Body Studio, 1-3 Kinghorn Road

Nourish, Glebe Park Centre (Mon, Wed & Thurs)

My Cherry Pie, 301 High Street

Linton Lane Centre, Templehall

>> BURNTISLAND

Grain and Sustain – 135 High Street

>> CARDENDEN

Ore Valley Housing Association

Cardenden Community Charity Shop organised by Fine Print Secretarial Services

>> GLENROTHES & LESLIE Healing Hands, 8 Pentland Court, Saltire Centre.

Maiya’s Light, Glenrothes,

Simply Scentered Holistic Therapies, 376 High Street, Leslie

>> KINGLASSIE

Chandler’s Attic, 28 Main Street

>> NORTH EAST FIFE

Lady Jane Hair and Beauty Salon,

6 Crossgate Cupar

>> DUNFERMLINE AREA

Happy Earth Place, 47 James Street, Dunfermline

Finely Pressed Ironing and Laundry Services

Loch Café, Waterski Centre Townhill Loch

Crafty Pots Café, 66 Ridgeway, Dalgety Bay

THEATRES & LIBRARIES

Adam Smith Theatre, Rothes Halls, Carnegie Hall and the Lochgelly Centre.

Libraries: Templehall, Kirkcaldy; plus St Andrews, Cupar, Duloch, Dunfermline; Rosyth, Benarty, Cowdenbeath, and Dalgety bay.