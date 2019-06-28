How Scotland’s longest-running fintech is revolutionising pensions

In 2018 Origo shifted £32 billion worth of pensions. Now it is at the forefront of the pensions dashboard initiative.

If you have ever moved a pension, it is likely to have been completed through an Origo service.

Scotland's longest-serving fintech Origo turns 30 in 2019. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Origo lays claim to being Scotland’s longest-serving fintechs, turning 30 this year.

Managing Director Anthony Rafferty says the company still has the same purpose: “to reduce the costs of the financial services market.”

Where it used to take 55 business days to transfer a pension, Origo have got the process down to just six days on average, saving the industry £400 million in processing costs, a saving that gets passed along to consumers.

Watch the video above to find out more about Origo and how they have revolutionised pensions and investment management.

