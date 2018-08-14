How I live on £1,725 a month as a student in Edinburgh

Kamran Tahir, a 23-year-old cognitive science student in Edinburgh, has adapted his lifestyle to living in the Capital while striving for financial independence. Here, he shares some of his top saving tips.

Student income:

Kamran Tahir is a student in the Capital. Pictures: iNews and Scott Taylor.

Maintenance loan: £8,700

Savings: £5,000

Extra income: £7,000 University of Edinburgh Scholarship Total: £20,700 a year / £1,725 a month

Monthly outgoings:

Rent/bills: £560

Phone contract: £12

Subscriptions: £10 (Netflix and online news)

Holidays: £75

Food shopping: £160

Other outgoings, including travel: £100

Social life: £100

Total: £1,017

Edinburgh is an expensive city for a student in terms of rent. I pay £525 per calendar month, which is above the UK average of £450.

However, Edinburgh offers a “hardship scholarship” to help with the extra fees that non-Scottish students have to pay.

I receive £7,000 a year, which makes it a lot more affordable than most universities in England. I don’t need any financial support from my mum thanks to the maintenance loan and scholarship.

I like to go on holiday, and use money saved from doing office jobs in the summer holidays.

After paying essential expenses I have enough money to enjoy myself, within reason. If I sacrificed my social life I could save a substantial amount of my student income.

‘Careful with my loan’

My £9,250 tuition fees and living expenses are covered by the Government loan.

I think it’s a shame university costs are described as a “debt”, when essentially it’s a graduate tax at 9 per cent on earnings above £21,000.

The idea of being in debt doesn’t scare me and whilst I will likely be paying the tax for full 30-year duration, thanks to the high interest rates on student loans, it’s in no way comparable to a credit card debt.

Because the loan comes into my bank at the start of term, I have to be careful.

I try to cut costs by limiting unnecessary luxuries such as eating out or buying new clothes.

This has varying degrees of success. I save a lot of money buying second-hand clothes, but one dreaded look at my Deliveroo history shows where the savings have disappeared.

I tend to have small splurges the week that I receive my loan, but I’ve never run out of money before the next loan payment.

I tend to be quite cost-conscious, but during holidays or post-exam periods I am more reckless and splurge. A lot of that is just the expense of travelling around to see friends.

I try to save around 10 per cent of the money I receive from my student loan, although this can prove difficult.

The money I save is not for the future but for holidays. I use my savings to supplement any shortfall, and I’m lucky to go away regularly.

As a mature student, I find it easier to manage my finances as my expenditure is more controlled. I don’t do spreadsheets and give myself hard allowances – I just cut back where I can.

Graduation and beyond

I’m from Newport in South Wales, but I plan to stay in Edinburgh or move to Glasgow after I finish university.

I love Scotland, so the decision isn’t primarily driven by money. But it is a bonus that the cost of living, especially in Glasgow, is much more affordable compared to places I’ve previously lived such as London and Bristol.

However, compared to Newport, almost any city in the UK is expensive.

I believe there are very few graduates living in Newport due to the lack of employment opportunities. Most of my friends from home live in London now, and every weekend trip to London costs me close to £100.

I’ve been with my girlfriend for two years and we’ve discussed saving for a mortgage.

She recently graduated as a radiographer and is living at home for the next couple of years to save money.

I’m fortunate enough to have an inheritance that will be used for a housing deposit after I graduate.

So hopefully we’re in a position where we are both financially independent before buying a house together.

This feature first appeared in the i.