Hotel Chocolat to open in Livingston at end of August with FREE chocolate samples on offer

Luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat will open a new branch in Livingston at the end of August.

The upmarket chain will open its doors at The Centre on August 31st and visitors will be treated to free chocolate samples, as well as drinks and ice cream, throughout the opening weekend.

A specific time for the opening has not been revealed but the first 50 guests will also receive a goody bag each.

Residents in Edinburgh will be familiar with the chocolatey delights of Hotel Chocolat in the city’s Frederick Street.

Hot chocolates are very popular, and the Livingston Hotel Chocolat will also be serving the cacao-infused ‘Ice Cream of the Gods’ (exclusive to some locations) along with selling their range of uncompromising chocolate in elegant gift boxes.

The new Livingston Hotel Chocolat will join more than 100 other locations across the UK, Channel Islands, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and the US.

The company grows its own cacao (the seeds from which cocoa and chocolate are made) in the grounds of their Saint Lucia hotel and aims to make packaging 100 per cent re-usable, recyclable or compostable by 2021.

