Victorian townhouse conversion with large private garden hits the market in a sought-after Edinburgh location - take a look inside
This garden flat offers spacious family living in the heart of the capital.
This west end flat has three bedrooms, two public rooms, two bathrooms and a large walled garden, and is on the market for offers over £675,000 with Clancy's.
1. The property
4A Lennox Street is a ground-floor and garden flat.
2. Hallway
The spacious entrance hallway.
3. Living room
The living room opens out to the garden.
4. Living space
The open plan living space has the kitchen and room for dining.
