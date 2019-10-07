Victorian townhouse conversion with large private garden hits the market in a sought-after Edinburgh location - take a look inside

This west end flat has three bedrooms, two public rooms, two bathrooms and a large walled garden, and is on the market for offers over £675,000 with Clancy's.





1. The property 4A Lennox Street is a ground-floor and garden flat. Clancy's other Buy a Photo

2. Hallway The spacious entrance hallway. Clancy's other Buy a Photo

3. Living room The living room opens out to the garden. Clancy's other Buy a Photo

4. Living space The open plan living space has the kitchen and room for dining. Clancy's other Buy a Photo

View more