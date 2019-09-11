This two-bed flat is for sale in one of Edinburgh's most historic mansion houses - take a look inside
This two bedroom flat is located within the historic Dalry House near the city centre.
Dalry House was built around 1600 by the Mudie family and has since been turned from a mansion home into a series of flats, one of which is now for sale for offers over £350,000 with Knight Frank. Original features include plaster-work, a stained glass window and emblems from monarchs who have visited the property.
1. Dalry House
