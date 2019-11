The three bedroom penthouse is set over two floors and combines Manhattan loft-style living with contemporary Scandinavian design influences, all inside a Victorian building. It is available to rent for £7,000 per month with Rettie.

1. Living area One of the two open-plan living areas.

2. Kitchen The modern, open-plan kitchen dining area.

3. Spiral staircase The two levels are connected by a spiral staircase.

4. Master bedroom One of the three bedrooms, which has a bathroom and dressing area.

