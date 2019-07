From one and two bedroom flats to houses and even land for sale, this is what £50,000 can buy you in Scotland just now.

1. Two bed flat, Ayr This upper flat is on the market for offers over GBP45,000 other Buy a Photo

2. Parking space, Edinburgh This parking space on St Vincent Place is on the market for a fixed price of GBP37,500 other Buy a Photo

3. Two bed flat, Glasgow This first floor flat is on the market for offers over GBP50,000 other Buy a Photo

4. One bed flat, Kirkcaldy This upper flat needs some work and is on the market for offers over GBP25,000 other Buy a Photo

View more