This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Scotland If you don't think you have the cash for your own home then think again, as these properties are all for sale for £100,000 or less. From family homes to first time flats, here are some properties for sale in Scotland now - all for £100,000 or less. 1. One bed flat, Kilbirnie Close to Largs and Lochwinnoch, this ground floor flat is for sale for a guide price of 24,000. 2. One bed flat, Newmilns This one bed first floor flat is on the market for a guide price of 18,000. 3. One bed flat, Kirkcaldy This one bed flat, located in an end terrace house is on the market for a guide price of 45,000. 4. Two bed house, Dunfermline This two bedroom end terrace house is ideal for a first time buyer and is on the market for offers over 90,000.