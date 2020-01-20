Picture: Shutterstock

This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Scotland

If you don’t think you have the cash for your own home then think again, as these properties are all for sale for £100,000 or less.

From family homes to first time flats, here are some properties for sale in Scotland now - all for £100,000 or less.

Close to Largs and Lochwinnoch, this ground floor flat is for sale for a guide price of 24,000.

1. One bed flat, Kilbirnie

Close to Largs and Lochwinnoch, this ground floor flat is for sale for a guide price of 24,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This one bed first floor flat is on the market for a guide price of 18,000.

2. One bed flat, Newmilns

This one bed first floor flat is on the market for a guide price of 18,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This one bed flat, located in an end terrace house is on the market for a guide price of 45,000.

3. One bed flat, Kirkcaldy

This one bed flat, located in an end terrace house is on the market for a guide price of 45,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This two bedroom end terrace house is ideal for a first time buyer and is on the market for offers over 90,000.

4. Two bed house, Dunfermline

This two bedroom end terrace house is ideal for a first time buyer and is on the market for offers over 90,000.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3