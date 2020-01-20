This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Scotland

From family homes to first time flats, here are some properties for sale in Scotland now - all for £100,000 or less.

1. One bed flat, Kilbirnie Close to Largs and Lochwinnoch, this ground floor flat is for sale for a guide price of 24,000.

2. One bed flat, Newmilns This one bed first floor flat is on the market for a guide price of 18,000.

3. One bed flat, Kirkcaldy This one bed flat, located in an end terrace house is on the market for a guide price of 45,000.

4. Two bed house, Dunfermline This two bedroom end terrace house is ideal for a first time buyer and is on the market for offers over 90,000.

