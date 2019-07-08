This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Edinburgh
Depending on where you look, this is what £100k can buy you in and around the capital.
From houses to flats and parking spaces, £100,000 can buy a varied amount of properties in and around Edinburgh.
1. One bed flat
This one bedroom flat on Saughton Road is on the market for offers over GBP85,000
2. Parking space
This parking space on St Vincent Place is on the market for a fixed price of GBP37,500
3. 2 bed house
This 2 bed end terrace house in Bathgate is on the market for offers over GBP50,000.
Zoopla
4. Two bed flat
This two bed flat in Pilton Drive North would make an ideal first buy as it's on the market for offers over GBP90,000
