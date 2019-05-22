This Gleneagles holiday home with concierge service and veranda is up for sale - for just £15k
Looking for a comfortable home from home? Then this holiday lodge on the Gleneagles estate might tick all the boxes.
With three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and a modern kitchen plus ample outdoor space, this lodge would make for a great holiday home. On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for a fixed price of £14,995, the property would suit families or retirees looking for a base to explore Perthshire from.
1. Location
The lodge is part of a development in the Gleneagles Village in Auchterarder, Perthshire.