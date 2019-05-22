Gleneagles

This Gleneagles holiday home with concierge service and veranda is up for sale - for just £15k

Looking for a comfortable home from home? Then this holiday lodge on the Gleneagles estate might tick all the boxes.

With three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and a modern kitchen plus ample outdoor space, this lodge would make for a great holiday home. On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for a fixed price of £14,995, the property would suit families or retirees looking for a base to explore Perthshire from.

The lodge is part of a development in the Gleneagles Village in Auchterarder, Perthshire.

1. Location

Sitting at the heart of the 850 acres Gleneagles Hotel Estate, Glenmor is made up of 2,3 and 4 bedroom luxury lodges, all set around the lochan and village green.

2. Glenmor Luxury holiday lodge

The comfortable, contemporary living room.

3. Living room

The lodge interior has been designed by designer, Amanda Rosa.

4. Interior design

