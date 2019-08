As well as the four-bedroom property, Port House, private ferry and stunning beaches, the island has many tales of secretive smugglers and violent Vikings, and is on the market for £1,400,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Island sale The island sale includes a four-bedroom house, which is located a short boat ride away.

Boat shed Beside the house and overlooking the concrete slipway, is a garage/boat shed/workshop.

History Inchmarnock was originally home to St Marnoc, who settled on the island and built a chapel, which has been reduced to ruins.

Rugged coastline Inchmarnock is rumoured to have been popular with smugglers, with its woodland and craggy shoreline an ideal hiding place for contraband.

