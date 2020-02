With six bedrooms, a modern kitchen, extensive garden with summer house and private parking, this home will tick many boxes for those with an unlimited budget. It’s also ideal for ‘pamper parties’ and available now for £17,715 pcm from Rooks Estate Agents and Letting.

1. Hallway The hallway has some original features.

2. Living room The main living room has a feature fireplace, bay windows and space for dining.

3. Kitchen dining The spacious kitchen has a dining table and doors out to the garden.

4. Kitchen The modern kitchen has two ovens, large fridge/freezer, wine fridge, Nespresso coffee machine, two dishwashers and gas hob.

