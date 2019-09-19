This contemporary Scottish church conversion is on sale for less than an Edinburgh flat - take a look inside
This converted church in South Lanarkshire offers new owners a unique, modern home.
The former church sits on an escarpment overlooking a valley which is home to the upper reaches of the River Clyde. The three bed property has uninterrupted views to the surrounding hills and while on the outside of the building has a sense of Gothic drama, the interior is modern and light-filled, and well designed for family life. The church was built in 1874 and converted in the 1990, and is on the market for offers over £225,000 with Turpie & Co - a budget of which is cheaper than some Edinburgh homes.