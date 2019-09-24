Picture: Lindsays

This central Edinburgh flat has some of the best views in the city - take a look inside

This three bedroom flat in one of the highest and most central tenements in Edinburgh has interiors to match its spectacular views.

This double upper flat at 24/3 Calton Hill is located in a listed building and retains many original features, but it is the views that are the icing on the cake. Located on a quiet street, but close to many city centre amenities, the flat is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Lindsays.

The flat is located in one of the highest tenements of the city.

1. Lofty location

The living room has some original features and has been decorated to reflect the era of the home.

2. Living room

The formal dining room is ideal for entertaining.

3. Dining room

The building is B listed and has been sympathetically restored to include its original features which include fireplaces and shutters.

4. Original features

