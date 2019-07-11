These are the happiest (and unhappiest) places to live in Scotland
The happiest and unhappiest regions to live in Scotland have been revealed in a new 'Happiness Index' survey from the Bank of Scotland.
The annual survey asks Scots how happy or unhappy they are in local communities to create a range of happiness between -100 and +100. Here is the list of regions of Scotland and how they fared on the index.
1. Highlands and Islands
Stunning landscapes helped Highlands and Islands to a 55.6 happiness score. Picture: Stephan Krause. Copyright: Wikimedia Commons