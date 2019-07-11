These are the happiest (and unhappiest) places to live in Scotland

The annual survey asks Scots how happy or unhappy they are in local communities to create a range of happiness between -100 and +100. Here is the list of regions of Scotland and how they fared on the index.

1. Highlands and Islands Stunning landscapes helped Highlands and Islands to a 55.6 happiness score. Picture: Stephan Krause. Copyright: Wikimedia Commons other Buy a Photo

2. Mid-Scotland and Fife Famous railway journeys saw Fife have a 48.6 happiness score. 'Picture: Greg Macvean. Copyright: PA pa Buy a Photo

3. South of Scotland Happiness score - 46.1.'Picture: Owen Humphreys. Copyright: PA pa Buy a Photo

4. Lothians Home to Edinburgh Castle, Lothians has a happiness score of 44.7.'Picture: Lisa Ferguson.'Copyright: jpimedia 0 Buy a Photo

View more