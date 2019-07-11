NC500

These are the happiest (and unhappiest) places to live in Scotland

The happiest and unhappiest regions to live in Scotland have been revealed in a new 'Happiness Index' survey from the Bank of Scotland.

The annual survey asks Scots how happy or unhappy they are in local communities to create a range of happiness between -100 and +100. Here is the list of regions of Scotland and how they fared on the index.

1. Highlands and Islands

Famous railway journeys saw Fife have a 48.6 happiness score.

2. Mid-Scotland and Fife

Happiness score - 46.1.

3. South of Scotland

Home to Edinburgh Castle, Lothians has a happiness score of 44.7.

4. Lothians

