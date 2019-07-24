These are the areas in Scotland where you'll live longest - and where you'll die earliest

Scotland has the lowest life expectancy of all countries in the UK - and how long you’re expected to live depends on which area you live in.
Over the past 35 years since the 1980s, life expectancy in Scotland has increased by 5.8 years for females and 7.9 years for males.
According to the statistics published by National Records of Scotland in 2017, baby boys born in Scotland are expected to live to 77.0 years, while girls should live to 81.1 on average.
And the good news is, this trend is set to continue, with life expectancy in Scotland set to reach 81.7 years for males and 84.5 years for females by 2041.
While gender has a big role in life expectancy, with women living longer in Scotland, there are a number of other factors at play, including diet, physical activity, alcohol consumption and smoking.
And one thing that has a major bearing on how long you'll live is location.
People tend to live shorter lives in deprived areas, where education and employment opportunities are limited and where there's less access to the resources and services people need for a healthy lifestyle.
And since disposable income has a major impact on how people live their lives, people living in poorer areas have a lower life expectancy.
For both males and females, life expectancy is shortest in large urban areas. Glasgow has the lowest life expectancy in the country, with males living to 73.3 on average and females to 78.7.
Meanwhile, life expectancy at birth is highest in East Renfrewshire at 80.5 years for males and 83.7 years for females.
The life expectancy gap between the 20% most and least deprived areas of Scotland is 10.8 years for males and 7.9 years for females.
In alphabetical order, here’s the full list of life expectancy in each of Scotland's council areas.
Aberdeen city
Males - 76.9
Females - 81.1
Aberdeenshire
Males - 76.9
Females - 82.6
Angus
Males - 78.2
Females - 81.6
Argyll and Bute
Males - 77.4
Females - 82.2
City of Edinburgh
Males - 80.1
Females - 83.3
Clackmannanshire
Males - 76.7
Females - 80.2
Dumfries and Galloway
Males - 77.9
Females - 81.8
Dundee City
Males - 73.9
Females - 79.4
East Ayrshire
Males - 76.4
Females - 80.0
East Lothian
Males - 78.3
Females - 82.5
East Renfrewshire
Males - 80.5
Females - 83.7
Falkirk
Males - 77.2
Females - 80.5
Fife
Males - 77.2
Females - 80.8
Glasgow City
Males - 76.8
Females - 82.8
Highland
Males - 77.8
Females - 82.6
Inverclyde
Males - 75.2
Females - 79.7
Midlothian
Males - 77.9
Females - 81.6
Moray
Males - 78.7
Females - 81.9
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Males - 76.8
Females - 82.8
North Ayrshire
Males - 76.1
Females - 80.2
North Lanarkshire
Males - 75.3
Females - 79.4
Orkney Islands
Males - 79.5
Females - 81.7
Perth and Kinross
Males - 79.3
Females - 82.5
Renfrewshire
Males - 76.2
Females - 80.2
Scottish Borders
Males - 79.0
Females - 82.4
Shetland Islands
Males - 78.3
Females - 83.2
South Ayrshire
Males - 77.2
Females - 81.1
South Lanarkshire
Males - 76.8
Females - 80.7
Stirling
Males - 78.8
Females - 82.6
West Dunbartonshire
Males - 75.0
Females - 79.1
West Lothian
Males - 78.1
Females - 81.0