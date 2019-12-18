Picture: Shutterstock

These are the 10 cheapest properties for sale in Scotland just now

These properties offer opportunities for first time buyers or those looking for a project.

From first time flats to houses and projects here are some of the cheapest homes for sale in Scotland just now.

This flat is on the market for a guide price of 7,500.

1. One bedroom flat, Port Glasgow

This flat is on the market for a guide price of 7,500.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
One for someone looking for a project, this fixer upper is on the market for 10,000.

2. One bedroom flat, Greenock

One for someone looking for a project, this fixer upper is on the market for 10,000.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Another project - this two, possibly three bed house is on the market for a guide price of 10,000.

3. Two bedroom house, Shetland

Another project - this two, possibly three bed house is on the market for a guide price of 10,000.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This flat would suit a first time buyer as its on the market with a guide price of 11,500.

4. One bedroom flat, Newmilns

This flat would suit a first time buyer as its on the market with a guide price of 11,500.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3