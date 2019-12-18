These are the 10 cheapest properties for sale in Scotland just now
These properties offer opportunities for first time buyers or those looking for a project.
From first time flats to houses and projects here are some of the cheapest homes for sale in Scotland just now.
1. One bedroom flat, Port Glasgow
This flat is on the market for a guide price of 7,500.
2. One bedroom flat, Greenock
One for someone looking for a project, this fixer upper is on the market for 10,000.
3. Two bedroom house, Shetland
Another project - this two, possibly three bed house is on the market for a guide price of 10,000.
4. One bedroom flat, Newmilns
This flat would suit a first time buyer as its on the market with a guide price of 11,500.
