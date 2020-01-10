Picture: Dove Davies

These are the 10 cheapest flats to rent in Edinburgh right now

If you’re looking for a place to rent in the Capital but can’t spend a fortune then these flats are ideal.

From Leith to Morningside, these flats are the cheapest rentals properties on the market in Edinburgh right now.

This first floor flat is available now for 575 pcm.

1. Wester Hailes one bed

This first floor flat is available now for 575 pcm.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This top floor flat is close to Leith Walk and is available for 625 pcm.

2. Redbraes Grove one bed

This top floor flat is close to Leith Walk and is available for 625 pcm.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Ideal for students, double rooms in this shared flat are 625 pcm.

3. Newington eight bed

Ideal for students, double rooms in this shared flat are 625 pcm.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This tenement flat is available for 625 pcm.

4. Leith one bed

This tenement flat is available for 625 pcm.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3