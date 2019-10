According to property website Zoopla, these are the ten most viewed properties for sale in Edinburgh over the last 30 days.

1. 2 bed flat, Kings Road A quarter share of this first floor flat is for sale for offers over 40,000. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. 2 bed house, Gilmerton Dykes Drive This semi-detached house house is for sale for offers over 137,500. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. 3 bed house, Longstone This semi detached house has front, side and rear gardens and is on the market for offers over 250,000. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. 3 bed bungalow, Broompark Road This semi-detached bungalow with attic conversion is on the market for offers over 275,000. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

