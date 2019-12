From flats ideal for first time buyers or retirees to projects here are some of the cheapest homes for sale in the Capital just now.

1. Two bed flat, Granton Terrace This ground floor flat is on the market for 80,000.

2. One bed flat, Portobello High Street This church conversion retirement flat is on the market for offers over 89,000.

3. One bed flat, Oxgangs Gardens This first floor flat is on the market for offers over 90,000.

4. One bed flat, Balerno This flat with communal garden has a fixed price of 95,000.

