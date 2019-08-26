Picture: Savills

These 15 Edinburgh manor houses are on the market for £1m right now

If you have an unlimited budget, or just like to dream big, then take a look at these million pound Edinburgh homes.

From castles to full townhouses, these are some of the most expensive homes for sale in and around Edinburgh just now.

This modern, architect designed house with gym and games room is on the market for offers over GBP1,900,000 with Knight Frank.

1. 4 bed house, Craiglockhart

This modern, architect designed house with gym and games room is on the market for offers over GBP1,900,000 with Knight Frank.
Knight Frank
other
Buy a Photo
This four bed flat with private garden access in Edinburgh's New Town is for sale for offers over GBP1,100,000 with Savills.

2. 4 bed flat, Moray Place

This four bed flat with private garden access in Edinburgh's New Town is for sale for offers over GBP1,100,000 with Savills.
Savills
other
Buy a Photo
Huntly house is a late nineteenth century, Robert Lorimer designed, Arts and Crafts family house with original features, and is for sale for offers over GBP1,750,000 with Savills.

3. 6 bed house, Gillespie Road

Huntly house is a late nineteenth century, Robert Lorimer designed, Arts and Crafts family house with original features, and is for sale for offers over GBP1,750,000 with Savills.
Savills
other
Buy a Photo
This architect designed property has views of the Pentland Hills and is on the market for offers over GBP1,200,000 with Rettie.

4. 5 bed house, Murrayfield Drive

This architect designed property has views of the Pentland Hills and is on the market for offers over GBP1,200,000 with Rettie.
Rettie
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4