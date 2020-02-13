Take a look inside this Victorian home with period features - on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat
This handsome Victorian house in Dumfries has plenty of space for loved ones.
With six bedrooms, period features and a garden – the property, located on Lover’s Walk – was built in 1878 and is Grade-B listed. It is on the market for offers over £325,000 with Yopa – a good price for such a large home and cheaper than some Edinburgh flats.
1. Ground floor living room
This living room, with stove fire, is one of three reception rooms in the home.