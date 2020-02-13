Picture: Yopa

Take a look inside this Victorian home with period features - on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat

This handsome Victorian house in Dumfries has plenty of space for loved ones.

With six bedrooms, period features and a garden – the property, located on Lover’s Walk – was built in 1878 and is Grade-B listed. It is on the market for offers over £325,000 with Yopa – a good price for such a large home and cheaper than some Edinburgh flats.

This living room, with stove fire, is one of three reception rooms in the home.

1. Ground floor living room

The dining room also has a feature fireplace.

2. Dining room

The spacious kitchen with range cooker.

3. Kitchen

This ground floor living room is another of the three reception rooms.

4. Sitting room

