This spacious farmhouse offers a chance to enjoy country life.

Lindean farmhouse boasts period features, five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a spacious garden and equestrian facilities - all within a commuting distance of Edinburgh. It is on the market for offers over £625,000 with Macpherson Property.

1. Hallway The spacious reception hallway.

2. Family room The cosy family room is one of three reception rooms.

3. Sitting room There is also a sitting room, which has a feature fireplace.

4. Kitchen The kitchen has space for a dining table - ideal for family or informal dining.

