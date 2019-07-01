Take a look inside this refurbished Edinburgh flat with games room, luxury interiors and access to private gardens
This four bedroom, New Town flat looks like something from an interiors magazine.
For anyone looking for an Edinburgh home which is in a complete move in state, then take a look at this four bedroom flat located on Randolph Place in Edinburgh's New Town. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a games room, it's an interior lovers dream - and is on the market for offers over £875,000 with Knight Frank.
1. Hallway
Although a period property, the interior is modern with marble floors and white walls.