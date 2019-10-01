Take a look inside this modern Highland croft with beautiful views of Eilean Donan Castle
Escape to this cosy, modern retreat this winter and enjoy the uninterrupted views.
New to boutique retreat website CoolStays, 57 Nord is a two person modern crofting cottage that overlooks Loch Duich, the Kintail Mountains and the iconic Eilean Donan Castle. Inside the interior is understated luxury with modern Scandinavian, mid-century and Scottish design, and it's available to book here.
1. Living room
The cosy living room has floor to ceiling sliding doors that make the most of the cottage's location and views.