Take a look inside this modern Highland croft with beautiful views of Eilean Donan Castle

Escape to this cosy, modern retreat this winter and enjoy the uninterrupted views.

New to boutique retreat website CoolStays, 57 Nord is a two person modern crofting cottage that overlooks Loch Duich, the Kintail Mountains and the iconic Eilean Donan Castle. Inside the interior is understated luxury with modern Scandinavian, mid-century and Scottish design, and it's available to book here.

The cosy living room has floor to ceiling sliding doors that make the most of the cottage's location and views.

1. Living room

The living room has a modern wood burning stove which keeps the space warm on cold days.

2. Cosy retreat

The open plan living space includes a small, modern kitchen.

3. Open plan

The sleek kitchen also enjoys views of the surrounding countryside.

4. Kitchen

