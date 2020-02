This first-floor flat on Portobello Beach has been reconfigured to make the most of its spectacular Forth views.

This two bedroom flat has a modern interior that complements the original features, but it’s real selling point is the uninterrupted views of the Forth. The property is on the market for offers over £460,000 with Simpson and Marwick.

The bright living room has bay windows and a fireplace.

The modern kitchen has space for a dining table and chairs.

The living room has uninterrupted views of the Forth.

The kitchen and living room have been opened up to create light filled space.

One of the two double bedrooms, which also has lovely sea views.

The main bathroom has a modern design.

New owners can enjoy the seaside views from the master bedroom.

The flat also has a shower room.

The second double bedroom is bright and spacious.