Take a look inside this modern converted mill situated on a famous Scottish whisky estate

The wooden-clad house has three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen dining room and modern bathrooms all in an idyllic location. The property is on the market for offers over £228,000 with Galbraith.
This contemporary home was once the wood mill for Lagavulin estates, the same estate that produces the award-winning single malt whisky.
