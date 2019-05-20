Main picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this modern converted mill situated on a famous Scottish whisky estate

This contemporary home was once the wood mill for Lagavulin estates, the same estate that produces the award-winning single malt whisky.

The wooden-clad house has three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen dining room and modern bathrooms all in an idyllic location. The property is on the market for offers over £228,000 with Galbraith.

The property is an architect designed conversion of a former mill.

1. Lagavullin Mill

The property is an architect designed conversion of a former mill.
Galbraith
other
Buy a Photo
New owners can enjoy good weather on the large wrap around deck.

2. Wrap around deck

New owners can enjoy good weather on the large wrap around deck.
Galbraith
other
Buy a Photo
The detached mill has been sympathetically developed to create an open plan ground floor space.

3. Living room

The detached mill has been sympathetically developed to create an open plan ground floor space.
Galbraith
other
Buy a Photo
The living room and kitchen are the heart of the home.

4. Ground floor

The living room and kitchen are the heart of the home.
Galbraith
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4