Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside this mews flat with private courtyard in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town

The two-bed property offers new owners a stylish home in a sought-after location.

Minutes from the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, the flat has an open-plan layout and private courtyard garden. It is on the market for offers over £380,000 with Rettie.

1. Open plan

The living room, kitchen and dining area is all open plan.

1. Open plan

The living room, kitchen and dining area is all open plan.
2. Dining area

The kitchen has space for a dining table, opposite which are the stairs to the mezzanine.

2. Dining area

The kitchen has space for a dining table, opposite which are the stairs to the mezzanine.
3. Mezzanine

There is more seating in the mezzanine level.

3. Mezzanine

There is more seating in the mezzanine level.
4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a wine fridge and plenty of storage.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a wine fridge and plenty of storage.
