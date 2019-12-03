Take a look inside this mews flat with private courtyard in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town
The two-bed property offers new owners a stylish home in a sought-after location.
Minutes from the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, the flat has an open-plan layout and private courtyard garden. It is on the market for offers over £380,000 with Rettie.
1. Open plan
The living room, kitchen and dining area is all open plan.
2. Dining area
The kitchen has space for a dining table, opposite which are the stairs to the mezzanine.
3. Mezzanine
There is more seating in the mezzanine level.
4. Kitchen
The modern kitchen has a wine fridge and plenty of storage.
