Take a look inside this loft style flat in former Leith high school
Forming part of the Academy Lofts development, this flat mixes old and new.
With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and original features plus a communal garden, this flat is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Gilson Gray.
1. Open plan living
The open-plan dining kitchen and living area is the heart of this home.
2. Living room
The living area has am exposed brick wall and large sash windows.
3. Dining area
The dining area in the middle of the room is ideal for family breakfasts or entertaining friends.
4. Kitchen
The modern white and stainless steel kitchen has an industrial feel, and comes complete with Siemens integrated appliances.
