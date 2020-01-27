Picture: Gilson Gray

Take a look inside this loft style flat in former Leith high school

Forming part of the Academy Lofts development, this flat mixes old and new.

With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and original features plus a communal garden, this flat is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Gilson Gray.

The open-plan dining kitchen and living area is the heart of this home.

1. Open plan living

The open-plan dining kitchen and living area is the heart of this home.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The living area has am exposed brick wall and large sash windows.

2. Living room

The living area has am exposed brick wall and large sash windows.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The dining area in the middle of the room is ideal for family breakfasts or entertaining friends.

3. Dining area

The dining area in the middle of the room is ideal for family breakfasts or entertaining friends.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The modern white and stainless steel kitchen has an industrial feel, and comes complete with Siemens integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The modern white and stainless steel kitchen has an industrial feel, and comes complete with Siemens integrated appliances.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3