Take a look inside this loft style flat in former Leith high school

With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and original features plus a communal garden, this flat is on the market for offers over £285,000 with Gilson Gray.

1. Open plan living The open-plan dining kitchen and living area is the heart of this home. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Living room The living area has am exposed brick wall and large sash windows. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Dining area The dining area in the middle of the room is ideal for family breakfasts or entertaining friends. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The modern white and stainless steel kitchen has an industrial feel, and comes complete with Siemens integrated appliances. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more