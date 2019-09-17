Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this listed Scottish house with 5 acres of land on the NC500

This B listed Dower House offers a tranquil home within 5 acres of land.

Formerly an award winning boutique hotel, The Dower House is currently run as a successful B&B with three letting bedrooms and a self-contained flat. Close to the popular North Coast 500 route, and with round 5 acres of land, the Dower House is on the market for offers over £585,000 with Galbraith.

The sitting room has a wood burning stove and large bay windows.

1. Sitting room

The drawing room has garden access and a feature fireplace.

2. Drawing room

The dining room also has bay windows and doors opening to sheltered terraces in the garden.

3. Dining room

The traditional style kitchen has plenty of storage.

4. Kitchen

