Take a look inside this listed Scottish house with 5 acres of land on the NC500
This B listed Dower House offers a tranquil home within 5 acres of land.
Formerly an award winning boutique hotel, The Dower House is currently run as a successful B&B with three letting bedrooms and a self-contained flat. Close to the popular North Coast 500 route, and with round 5 acres of land, the Dower House is on the market for offers over £585,000 with Galbraith.
1. Sitting room
The sitting room has a wood burning stove and large bay windows.