Take a look inside this listed Scottish home with period features, games room and beautiful views
This colonial-style six bedroom house is only 19 miles from Aberdeen.
This property - Green Den - dates from 1900 and was built by renowned local architect, George Gregory. It has a wealth of period features including a stained glass window in the turreted library, and is on the market for offers over £550,000 with Savills.
1. Sitting room
The sitting room, which is used as a music room, has original bay windows.