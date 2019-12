The listed six bedroom house has four reception rooms, a garage, grounds of about 3.5 acres with an on-site cottage as well as a swimming pool and gym. It's on the market for offers over £610,000 with Galbraith.

1. Tochieneal House Originally built as a farmhouse, the property is likely to date from the early 1800s. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

2. Swimming pool The leisure suite includes a relaxing area with a wood burning stove, a sauna, shower room and swimming pool with current generator. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

3. Music room One of the reception rooms, the music room, has an open fireplace and a stripped pine floor. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

4. Sitting room The sitting room has part wood panelled walls, a fireplace with a wood burning stove and working timber shutters. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

View more