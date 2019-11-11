Picture: Savills

Take a look inside this listed Aberdeenshire home with period features, games room and beautiful views

This colonial-style six bedroom house is only 19 miles from Aberdeen.

This property - Green Den - dates from 1900 and was built by renowned local architect, George Gregory. It has a wealth of period features including a stained glass window in the turreted library, and is on the market for offers over £550,000 with Savills.

The sitting room, which is used as a music room, has original bay windows.

1. Sitting room

The turret room is used as a library and has an original stained glass window.

2. Library window

Savills
The sitting room has wood flooring and a panelled ceiling, French doors leading out to the delightful veranda and an ornate mahogany fireplace with tiled hearth and inset.

3. Sitting room features

Savills
New owners can enjoy warmer days in the sun room.

4. Sun room

Savills
