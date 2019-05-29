Take a look inside this Laird's mansion in East Lothian with a very bold interior
This historical home near Edinburgh would make for an eye-catching family abode.
Now into its fifth century, the building features warm pink sandstone, with walls up to seven feet thick, dotted with gun loops and arrow slits, indicating the house’s history. But it is the interior that will really get people talking. The seven bedroom home also has four bathrooms, four public rooms and a traditional and modern kitchen, and is on the market for offers over £995,000 with Savills.
1. Location
Monkton House is six miles from Edinburgh city centre in East Lothian,and has extensive private gardens.