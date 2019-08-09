Picture: Zoopla

Take a look inside this historical Edinburgh home with 260 year old temple

A unique Edinburgh home complete with a 260-year-old temple and links to Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess is on the market for £895,000.

A capital home complete with a 260-year-old temple and links to Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess offers buyers a rare chance to purchase a unique property within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre.The six bedroom property combines a luxurious modern house attached to a two-storey temple built in 1759, and is on the market for offers over £895,000.

Craigiehall Temple was once part of the British Armys Craigiehall Estate and is half a mile from where Hess is rumoured to have been held after parachuting into Scotland in 1941.

1. History

Craigiehall Temple is a unique property combining a contemporary modern house with a circular stone temple originally dating from 1759.

2. Old meets new

The grand dining room in the tower.

3. Tower dining room

The traditional style bedroom.

4. Tower bedroom

