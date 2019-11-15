Picture: Strutt and Parker

Take a look inside this historic Scottish home with wonderful views and treehouse - which is on the market for less than a Edinburgh flat

This property offers new owners the chance to escape city life, while still being centrally located.

The home – Kirklaw – is a conversion of a historic building believed to date from 1626, and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. The stand-out feature is the treehouse, which is built under a copper beech tree. The property is on the market for a fixed price of £470,000 with Strutt and Parker – a budget of which is cheaper than a flat in Merchiston in Edinburgh.

1. Pond

The focal point of the back garden, is a large pond flanked by irises and ornamental grasses.
2. Living room

The living room has sliding doors and a wood burning stove.
3. Dining kitchen

The open-plan kitchen has room for informal, family dining.
4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has plenty of storage and access to the garden.
