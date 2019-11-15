Take a look inside this historic Scottish home with wonderful views and treehouse - which is on the market for less than a Edinburgh flat

The home – Kirklaw – is a conversion of a historic building believed to date from 1626, and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. The stand-out feature is the treehouse, which is built under a copper beech tree. The property is on the market for a fixed price of £470,000 with Strutt and Parker – a budget of which is cheaper than a flat in Merchiston in Edinburgh.

1. Pond The focal point of the back garden, is a large pond flanked by irises and ornamental grasses.

2. Living room The living room has sliding doors and a wood burning stove.

3. Dining kitchen The open-plan kitchen has room for informal, family dining.

4. Kitchen The modern kitchen has plenty of storage and access to the garden.

