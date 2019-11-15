Take a look inside this historic Scottish home with wonderful views and treehouse - which is on the market for less than a Edinburgh flat
This property offers new owners the chance to escape city life, while still being centrally located.
The home – Kirklaw – is a conversion of a historic building believed to date from 1626, and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. The stand-out feature is the treehouse, which is built under a copper beech tree. The property is on the market for a fixed price of £470,000 with Strutt and Parker – a budget of which is cheaper than a flat in Merchiston in Edinburgh.
1. Pond
The focal point of the back garden, is a large pond flanked by irises and ornamental grasses.