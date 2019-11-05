Take a look inside this historic Scottish home situated in sought-after Outlander location
Fans of Outlander now have the opportunity to stay in the village where filming took place.
The property for sale is a three/four bedroom flat within the listed Park House building in the conservation village of Culross in Fife. The village features in several Outlander episodes, with the Palace taking centre stage. The flat boasts lovely views over the Forth, spacious rooms with period features and a balcony. It is on the market for offers over £315,000 with Galbraith.