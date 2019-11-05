Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this historic Scottish home situated in sought-after Outlander location

Fans of Outlander now have the opportunity to stay in the village where filming took place.

The property for sale is a three/four bedroom flat within the listed Park House building in the conservation village of Culross in Fife. The village features in several Outlander episodes, with the Palace taking centre stage. The flat boasts lovely views over the Forth, spacious rooms with period features and a balcony. It is on the market for offers over £315,000 with Galbraith.

The flat has views over the River Forth.

1. Views

The entrance hallway for the house has original features including this stained glass window.

2. Features

The bright kitchen is located on the lower floor.

3. Kitchen

The living room has bay windows and an open fire.

4. Living room

