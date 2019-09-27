Picture: Warners

Take a look inside this historic Scottish blacksmiths which has original features and beautiful views

This stone-built former blacksmith’s offers new owners views of the rolling Pentland and Moorfoot Hills.

Built in the 1840’s, The Smithy comes complete with a large barn to the rear and gives buyers a unique opportunity to set up home in a historic property with great space and character. Situated on the outskirts of Gorebridge, this three bedroom, four bathroom property is on the market for offers over £395,000 with Warners Solicitors & Estate Agents.

The 27ft living room features original ceiling beams

1. Living room

The exposed stone fireplace with wood burning stove have been preserved to maintain the propertys character and charm.

2. Fireplace

The spacious kitchen has a dining area and is sure to be the hub of the home.

3. Kitchen

As well as the original fireplace in the living room, the kitchen has a traditionally shaped window from when the house was a blacksmiths.

4. Features

