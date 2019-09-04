Take a look inside this historic former clan castle which is on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat

Craig castle dates back to the 16th century and sits in over 1000 acres of grounds, which include gardens and mature woodland in the glen of the Burn of Craig. Inside the castle is adorned with heraldry from across the ages and is described as being in a "mixed condition" with nine bedrooms and three reception rooms. The entire estate is for sale as a whole or in lots, which include land, cottages, a former mill and the castle, which is on the market for offers over £400,000 with Strutt and Parker. This budget is less than some central Edinburgh flats.

1. Historic exterior The castle is made up of four segments constructed across different periods of history. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

2. Woodland The estate grounds include extensive woodland. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

3. Craig Castle Dating back to 1510, and castle is grade A-listed by Historic Environment Scotland. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

4. Oldest part of the build The oldest part of the castle was constructed in 1510 and includes a turret to the south east. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

View more