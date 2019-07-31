Take a look inside this Harry Potter inspired Edinburgh flat with Old Town views

Fans of the famous boy wizard will love this magical flat, which is in an enviable Old Town location.

Dating from 1886, the property is just 200 metres from the castle, just off Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile and has recently been upgraded with Harry Potter themed decor, exposed brickwork and views of the Old Town. The one-bedroom, first floor flat has been successfully let through Airbnb and has five-star reviews with advance bookings of up to £200 per night. The flat is on the market for offers over £257,500 with Sturrock, Armstrong and Thomson.

Living room The living room has a small dining area and Harry Potter themed decoration.

Kitchen The open plan living area has a kitchen space.

Accessories The accessories also have a magical theme, making this a unique holiday rent or city bolthole.

Decoration The flat features a few Harry Potter inspired decorations, such as this platform 9 3/4 sign.

