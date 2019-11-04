Take a look inside this grand Highland home with gym, summer house and hot tub
Auchindachy House offers new owners a picturesque retreat in the heart of whisky country.
Dating from the late 1800s, this Highland home has four bedrooms, three reception rooms, a wine cellar/workshop and summer house/gym with space for a hot tub. Offering a tranquil retreat in a sought-after location, Auchindachy House is for sale through Galbraith for a guide price of £430,000.
1. Auchindachy House
The property mixes modern interior design with traditional elements and benefits from a tranquil location.