This first floor flat in Edinburgh’s New Town has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has been decorated in a modern style, without losing the period features. It is on the market for offers over £580,000 with Gillespie Macandrew.

1. Living room The bright and spacious living room has period features and good storage space.

2. Wood burning stove The living room also has a wood burning stove.

3. Kitchen The colourful kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and includes a range cooker.

4. Dining area The kitchen has space for a dining area - idea for family dining.

