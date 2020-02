The third floor flat, which is part of a traditional, period terrace, has four double bedrooms, traditional features and is located on London Street close to Broughton Street and the city centre. The flat is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Strutt and Parker.

1. Hallway The hallway has room for extra storage.

2. Living room The large living room is situated at the back of the property and has features such as cornicing and a fireplace.

3. Kitchen The spacious kitchen has plenty of storage and space for dining.

4. Bedroom One of the four bedrooms.

