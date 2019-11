Is this Scotland's ultimate party home?

With six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool and bar area this Highland home, which was converted from a nightclub, is on the market for offers over £375,000 with R and R Urquhart Property.

1. Living room The open plan living room is ideal for entertaining. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Dining area The spacious dining area. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Bar area The living room has a bar area - perfect for parties. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The modern, white gloss kitchen has an island and window through to the living room. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more